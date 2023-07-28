Pets with Potential: Meet Pablo Jr.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year old-bunny named Pablo Jr.

This sweet little guy is a staff favorite. He initially came to HSCC two years ago with a possible spinal injury or neurologic problem. He still has difficulties grooming himself and his ears due to this so it is very important that Pablo Jr’s adopters are ready for daily brushes, and medication to help this little trooper feel the best he can!

For more info on Pablo and other furry friends, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.