Plattsburgh introduces new bike markings on streets

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New bike markings are now on some streets in Plattsburgh and are part of a larger plan to make the Lake City more bike-friendly.

“I think this is a great way for people to realize that cyclists are allowed to be on the road. It is part of what they are supposed to be doing, as long as they are following the same rules. I think it is a great thing,” said Paul Maggy, the owner of Maui North Ski, Bike & Board. He says the city’s new bike markers, or sharrows, are a long overdue step in the right direction to make Plattsburgh more bike-friendly.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the new signage is the first phase of the city’s Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan. “What we are trying to do is create the appropriate infrastructure to keep people safe, to put people back on the street where they belong, and get bikes off the sidewalk, and create an environment and education as well -- to ensure that people are using the roadways in the correct way,” he said.

Maggy says he hopes prior confusion between drivers and bikers can be cleared up now that there are markings on the roads. “This will show people, yeah bicycles are allowed out on the roads and this is how a lot of people get to and from. I mean, this is their transportation -- not everybody has cars -- so this is making it easier for people to get to us, and I am sure to all of the other bike shops, and to work,” he said.

As for the public’s response, Maggy says he has heard nothing but positive feedback. “I am hearing it a lot from cyclists who are able to get up here much easier. People who are on tours traveling to and from Brooklyn and Montreal and stuff, they are having a much easier time getting through the city stuff to get here,” he said.

Rosenquest says the city will next look at road design before moving on to construction. “Phase three is more of hard surfaced reconstruction, road diets, introduction of protected bike lanes or multi-use lanes that are completely separate from vehicular traffic -- which is the safest part we want to continue to move towards, but just all of our roadways do not support those things,” he said.

A plan that Maggy says will benefit bikers in the North Country. “If we can get to bike lanes so people can commute to and from outside the city to inside the city, stuff like that, it would be great for the future of Plattsburgh,” he said.

