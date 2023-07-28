Rutland Police Dept. works to recover after deadly crash involving officer

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s police chief says his department is still in a fog three weeks after one of their own died in an on-duty crash. He says they are also in the early stages of addressing lapses in policy that contributed to the tragedy.

With the flag still at half-staff and candles lining the sidewalk outside of the Rutland City Police Department, Chief Brian Kilcullen says everyone is doing their best to recover from the tragedy.

“You get back and we’re sort of around the station together. You sort of sense that we’re sort of in a fog,” Kilcullen said.

The crash happened three weeks ago, when 19-year-old Officer Jessica Ebbighausen and field training Officer Richard Caravaggio were involved in a crash with a home break-in suspect. According to the Vermont State Police, neither was wearing their seatbelts, something required under the department’s policy.

Reporter Cam Smith: Why wasn’t Officer Ebbighausen or the training officer in the car wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash?

Chief Brian Kilcullen: The focus is on getting to where the officers need to get, kind of quickly. Unfortunately, some of the policy requirements have been overlooked. We’re shooting for 100% compliance with all our policies.

But the chief acknowledges that doesn’t always happen. He also cited the gear officers are wearing can get caught on the belt, so the department bought seatbelt extenders. When asked about whether the seatbelt policy will change as a result of the deadly crash, Kilcullen said no. “It’ll continue to be our policy. We’re not going to modify the policy. We’ll look at the equipment that we’ve provided to facilitate compliance,” he said.

Ebbighausen, who started on the job part-time in the spring, was certified as a level two officer. The department requires all part-time officers with that status to train in the field with a level 3 certified training officer.

Reporter Cam Smith: In that scenario, is it the training officer that told her to get in the driver’s seat and go?

Chief Brian Kilcullen: In this particular case, I don’t know if there was an actual conversation that took place, but typically with someone in a training program -- because it is part of the evaluation process -- it is something that is sort of arranged before any particular call.

According to Heather Simons, the executive director of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council, level 2 officers participate in a two-week academy program before they’re enrolled in a full-time academy. During their training., they are faced with a variety of tasks such as scenario-based training and written tests.

“We have a very clear path that identifies what officers are able to do at each level and make sure that when we set a standard, that the standard is for proficiency and not understanding. This is the kind of work where we need to test the skill,” Simons said.

Chief Kilcullen says it’s still too premature to formulate any conclusions about what could change within the department as a result of the deadly crash. He says they will stress compliance with all department policies. It’s unclear when that internal investigation will begin.

