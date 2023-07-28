How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Schuyler Falls man charged with raping teen

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Schuyler Falls man faces rape charges.

It happened Wednesday evening in the town of Morrisonville. The New York State Police say troopers responded and arrested Cheney Premore, 37, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old.

He was being held at the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The SUNY Police Department assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
Police investigating death of inmate at Vermont prison
Surveillance photo
Police try to identify Bradford burglary suspect
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington
File photo
Police: More ‘Beetlejuice 2′ set items swiped
File photo
Police: 1 injured in Rutland shooting

Latest News

WWNY-TV said the blaze began around 1 p.m. at a solar farm in Jefferson County, outside the...
Smoke pours from northern NY solar farm battery blaze; governor says it ‘may pose health risks’
File Photo
Sen. Welch introduces bill to support small farms
Military promotions are on hold but Vermont’s junior senator Peter Welch is trying to get them...
Vt. Senator says military promotions should resume
Senator Peter Welch continues his focus on farming and providing opportunities for food...
Sen. Welch introduces bill to support small farms