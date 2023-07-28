Schuyler Falls man charged with raping teen

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Schuyler Falls man faces rape charges.

It happened Wednesday evening in the town of Morrisonville. The New York State Police say troopers responded and arrested Cheney Premore, 37, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old.

He was being held at the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The SUNY Police Department assisted with the incident.

