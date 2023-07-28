Sen. Welch introduces bill to support small farms

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch continues his focus on farming and providing opportunities for food producers to succeed.

Welch helped introduce the Fairness for Small Scale Farmers and Ranchers Act and the Agricultural Worker Justice Act.

The goal is to support farmworkers and uplift small, family farms across the U.S. Welch says the well-being and vitality of farms across America are under threat from big corporations and farm consolidation.

The bills would halt mergers of big agriculture firms and strengthen antitrust laws across the agricultural sector.

