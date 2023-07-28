How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

South End Get Down to benefit Intervale

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of the proceeds from a weekly block party in the South End Friday night will be dedicated to helping farmers recover from flooding in Burlington’s Intervale.

The South End Get Down features food trucks and live music. And this week it will also focus on the Intervale, which was devastated by flooding over two weeks ago.

Ike Bendavid spoke with organizers about the effort.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
Police investigating death of inmate at Vermont prison
File photo
Police: 1 injured in Rutland shooting
File photo
Police: More ‘Beetlejuice 2′ set items swiped
Surveillance photo
Police try to identify Bradford burglary suspect
Robert Kerker
Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington

Latest News

File photo
Rutland Police Dept. works to recover after deadly crash involving officer
Pets with Potential: Pablo Jr.
Newsmaker Interview: Vermont farmers underwater
Tunbridge man charged with animal cruelty