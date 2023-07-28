State officials investigating fuel spill in Poultney brook

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont environmental officials are investigating after hundreds of gallons of an unknown fuel spilled in a Poultney brook.

DEC officials say upwards of 200 gallons of the fuel could have spilled into Finel Hollow Brook. “It smelled bad on the road when I was there, looking at the stains on the ground, my best guess would be around 200 gallons was spilled. I don’t know how much of that made it into the river,” said the DEC’s Will Sisson. “It’s a sizable amount.”

The incident happened on Tuesday but what exactly was spilled and who did the spilling remains a mystery. “The report first came in as uncontrolled, unknown substance. The initial photos I saw made it look like red-dyed diesel. So, some like off-road... but we won’t really know until we get the lab results back,” Sisson said

He says the level of contamination to the brook and the connecting Poultney River is still unknown but they believe there is no danger to the public. “We cleaned up all the contaminated soil-free product. So, no, I don’t think there’s any reason to be alarmed in any way. I mean, you know, it entered the river and it’s not a good thing, but it also is a quick-moving river and went downstream quickly. This won’t have any impact on people’s health or daily lives,” Sisson said.

Haz mat crews quickly set up pads and oil spill booms to stop the flow of oil. Finel Hollow Toad was closed down for 24 hours.

Nearby residents like Ginny Jordan say the spill caught them completely off guard and hope answers arrive quickly. “That’s a lot of oil,” Jordan said. “I’m a little disheartened by it. I hope they have the ability to step up and just say, ‘Oops on our part,’ you know, just so that we know what happened. Just the not knowing is kind of upsetting.”

Oil from the spill also covered the roadway and filled the ditch, causing crews to have to excavate the impacted soil. Poultney Town Manager Paul Donaldson says the state is spearheading the investigation and cleanup efforts and there has been no financial or logistical burden placed on the town. “I’ve been advised, they have a fund that takes care of it. We kind of took the lead from the state who are the professionals in this. It’s not really in our wheelhouse to address hazmat sites,” he said.

“We’re going to do our best we can to kind of follow any leads or anything like that,” Sisson said. He says they hope to have some test results next week.

