Stuck in Vt: Peter Harrigan collected 600 Barbie Dolls in 30 Years

Peter Harrigan
Peter Harrigan(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Peter Harrigan grew up playing with his sister’s Barbie dolls. As an adult, he put away his doll playtime until 1993, when his partner, Stan Baker, gifted him a Costume Ball Barbie for his birthday.

Thirty years and 600 Barbie dolls later, the rest is history. Harrigan is a theater professor at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester and Baker is a psychotherapist. In 1997, the pair were part of a lawsuit to legalize marriage equality that resulted in civil unions for same-sex couples in Vermont. The state legalized gay marriage in 2009, and the couple wed in 2010.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited with Harrigan and Baker at their home in early July and again when they visited South Burlington to see the “Barbie” film.

