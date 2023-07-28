Suspected rabies case in Crown Point

CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WCAX) - Health officials have identified another suspected case of rabies in New York’s North Country, the second this week.

Essex County officials say a child and a pet dog were bitten by a fox in Crown Point. A family member was able to kill the fox.

It’s the second similar incident with a fox this week in the town. Public health leaders say those bitten have been able to get post-exposure rabies treatment.

If the case is confirmed, it would be the seventh reported case of rabies in the North Country this year.

