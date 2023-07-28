Tunbridge man charged with animal cruelty

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Tunbridge man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he hit a dog.

The Vermont State Police say a caller reported seeing a man punching a dog on Route 107 in Bethel. Troopers later police tracked down Colby Johnson, 26, walking with a German shepherd on the road.

They say he had an arrest warrant for writing bad checks. He also now faces animal cruelty charges when he appears in court in September.

