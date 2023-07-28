How to help
Utilities asks customers to cut back on electric usage

File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hot out there and local utilities Friday are asking customers to “defeat the peak.”

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for much of the region Friday and that means a lot of folks will be using A/C, causing power demand to soar.

Both Vermont Electric Co-op and Burlington Electric are asking customers to reduce their use between 5 and 9 p.m. to help lower rates and ease demand on the power grid.

