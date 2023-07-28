Vermont homeowners, businesses start to weigh the costs of rebuilding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters who have dealt with flood remediation for over two weeks are now looking toward rebuilding, a tricky calculation when federal, state, and local assistance remains uncertain.

On any given Friday for the past 46 years, Charlie-O’s, a regular watering hole in Montpelier would be gearing up for the evening crowd. But not this week.

Abby, a bartender, has spent the last few weeks ripping out soiled drywall, floors, and throwing out decades of memories. “When someone breaks a glass on the wall, we have to take the picture down. But it’s pictures of people -- we don’t throw those away, we put them in a box for reframing. But that box was on a top shelf in the basement,” she said. A basement that was underwater. Upstairs, the bar took on around three feet of water.

Most homes and businesses affected by the flooding are still in the remediation stage. “We all want it just as good as it was pre-wet. It doesn’t happen that way. We have to look at budgets, what we can spend and how we can put it back together,” said Richard Wobby with the Associated General Contractors of Vermont.

He says businesses and homeowners need to begin budgeting for the rebuild over the next six months and setting expectations about what kind of federal, state, and local aid is on the way. “You’ve got a limited amount of contractors, a limited workforce, and we’re all trying to get to the point where we can secure your facilities before the first snowfall,” Wobby said. He says plumbing, HVAC, and electric contractors are already stretched thin. Combine the workforce shortage with inflation and the price tags are higher than past disasters. “What you thought you could build a deck or put in a room for -- $20,000 in the past -- you’re now looking at a $40K or $50K in expenses.

Wobby says it’s easy to get overwhelmed and demoralized with the long road ahead. He adds the key is finding small victories along the way.

Back at Charlie-O’s, Abby says it will still be some time before they can welcome the community inside. “To quote the Bottle Rockets, ‘You hope for the best and mop up the rest,’ right? We just sort of take it every day whatever is in front of us to do,” she said.

So, like during COVID, they’re pivoting and making plans to re-open as soon as next week. “We are going to open on our veranda, because people need us,” she said.

