Vt. Senator says military promotions should resume

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Military promotions are on hold but Vermont’s junior senator Peter Welch is trying to get them back on track.

Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville has blocked the merit-based confirmation of more than 250 senior military officers.

That is because of a Pentagon memo stating they would offer paid leave and cover travel expenses for service members to get an abortion.

Welch calls Tuberville’s actions unsafe for national security and unfair to service members.

“It’s got to end because the citizens of this country are entitled to a functioning military, and a single Senator cannot or should not intrude on the promotion process...Our men and women in the military deserve it. Our military needs it. And the citizens of this country are entitled to it,” said Sen. Welch.

He was joined by other Senators, including Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire.

