Winooski Police look for suspect swiping mail

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski Police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect caught on camera breaking into mailboxes.

Officials say it happened at an apartment building with a centralized mail room. Surveillance video shows the man prying open multiple mailboxes and sifting through what appears to be other people’s mail.

If you recognize him, the Winooski Police want to hear from you.

