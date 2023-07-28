How to help
Winooski Police look for suspect swiping mail

Winooski Police are trying to identify a suspect caught on camera breaking into mailboxes.
Winooski Police are trying to identify a suspect caught on camera breaking into mailboxes.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski Police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect caught on camera breaking into mailboxes.

Officials say it happened at an apartment building with a centralized mail room. Surveillance video shows the man prying open multiple mailboxes and sifting through what appears to be other people’s mail.

If you recognize him, the Winooski Police want to hear from you.

