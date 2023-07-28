BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It was a warm and humid one, but the good news is big relief is on the way. We have to wait for a cold front to cross the area to tap into the cooler, less humid air, but once we do, it will be the most comfortable weather we’ve had in quite some time!

The front remains north of the Canadian border this evening. Some showers or storms will try to work into areas along the border or the northern half of the area. Any showers or storms become less numerous overnight as we lose the heat from the day, but fire up again Saturday. An area of low pressure will also track along the front, bringing chances for showers and some storms. The best chance for storms will be across central or southern areas.

Humidity plummets from north to south over the course of the day Saturday. Northern areas will begin feeling a change in the air during the first half of the day, while southern areas remain very humid into the afternoon. By evening, we’ll all be feeling much more comfortable! Likewise, the warmest temperatures Saturday will be across far southern Vermont, where the front takes the longest to arrive. Most spots top out in the 70s.

Saturday night will feel much more pleasant, but the first full refreshing day will be Sunday. It will be a true treat of a day compared to anything we’ve seen in recent weeks. It doesn’t look like there’s much of any smoke in the air behind the front, so the sky will be a brighter blue, air quality will be good, it won’t be humid and temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s. Enjoy! We definitely deserve a break.

A few weak disturbances will try to bring chances for light showers here and there, but the overall weather pattern will be much quieter through the middle of next week. We may see a few showers Sunday night or Monday, but they won’t be heavy. Humidity remains lower and temperatures remain comfortable with highs in the 70s and refreshing nights in the 50s. Late next week turns more unsettled again.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the nicer days ahead!

-Jess Langlois

