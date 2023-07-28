How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a wet & stormy Thursday, we will get back to sunny skies again today. But it will be a hot & steamy one! Temperatures will be topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s and low 90s. Those temperatures, combined with the high humidity that is expected, will bring the Heat Index (the “feels like” temperature) into the mid-to-upper 90s in the Champlain Valley and for most of our southern counties. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm right near the Canadian border near sunset time this evening.

A cold front will be coming through on Saturday with a few showers & possible thunderstorms That front will be ushering in a batch of cooler, less humid air, which is going to stick around for much of next week. Highs will generally be in the 70s and lows will be in the more comfortable 50s. Skies will be partly sunny through the middle of next week, although there could be a few showers late Sunday into early Monday.

Air quality is GOOD, but there may be just a bit of smoky haze as we get later in the afternoon today. That haze will clear out over the weekend.

Enjoy the more comfortable air this weekend! -Gary

