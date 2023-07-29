How to help
State police locate body of missing hiker

Robert Kerker
Robert Kerker(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - State police say they found Robert Kerker’s body this afternoon, and they believe his death is related to this month’s flood.

Police say -- the 67-year-old from Rhinebeck, New York was located along the stony brook in Stockbridge.

Crews focused their search efforts there -- after a witness reported seeing him at the nearby shelter -- the night of July 9th.

That was the last time he was seen alive.

The witness said -- the severe rain and flooding that struck Vermont the following day... elevated the brook’s water levels -- making the crossing dangerous.

Kerker began hiking the Appalachian trail -- on June 1st -- in Bear Mountain, New York.

