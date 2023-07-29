What-to-do July 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do this Saturday...

Downtown today in Ticonderoga -- enjoy sidewalk sales, arts and crafts, kids activities, food and live entertainment. It’s the Ticonderoga street festival! The city will be hosting its fourteenth street fest with music, beer, shopping and even an inflatable bouncy house. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends around 3:00 p.m. It’s free for everyone to attend.

While the Blueberry Festival started yesterday. The parade is today starts at the Dover town offices at 10:00 a.m. Enjoy all things blueberry with a pancake breakfast, circus acts and live music with even more fun in Dover, Deerfield, Wilmington and all over southern Vermont. Try blueberry barbecue sauce or compete in a blue eye contest visit the Vermont blueberry festival website for a full schedule of events.

The Cabot Arts and Music Festival is today. It’s a multi-genre music festival featuring nine bands, art projects, kids activities, pony rides, food trucks, craft vendors and a bonfire. Admission is free for kids 16 and under -- accompanied by a ticket paying adult. It’s $30 dollars for adults who buy tickets in advance and $40 at the gate. All proceeds will go toward Cabot recovery efforts. There will be a 30 by 50 tent on site with gardens and shade.

