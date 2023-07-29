BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will move slowly through the region on today. As it does, a low pressure will ride along it, bringing showers, especially midday. There is the chance for a few thunderstorms, mainly south. An isolated strong thunderstorm is possible near the Massachusetts border, otherwise significant weather isn’t expected, and flooding isn’t expected. Highs will be cooler north, in the low 70s, and in the 80s south. The showers will move out Saturday afternoon.

We’ll be getting a break from the heat and humidity, with below normal temperatures Sunday and into next week. We’ll be quite lucky, as parts of the nation continue to bake in intense heat. Sunday will be mostly sunny and noticeably less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with lows in the 50s.

A cold front will bring scattered showers on Monday, but they are expected to be on the lighter side, with no impacts expected. Highs will be in the low 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s, giving air conditioners a break. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and pleasant, with highs in the 70s, and lows mainly in the 50s.

We’ll see our next chance for precipitation on Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers are likely Friday, with temperatures continuing to run below average.

