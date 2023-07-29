How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a soggy Saturday, with a few reports of flooding, and a few fairly strong thunderstorms, but no widespread impacts. Any rain will end abruptly from west to east this evening, with cooler and much less humid air moving in tonight. Lows will be in the 50s, with a few 40s in the colder pockets. Sunday will be a gorgeous day for being outdoors, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The air conditioners will be getting some time off during the first week of August. A cold front will bring showers Monday, with possibly a thunderstorm. The precipitation will be garden variety, with minimal to no impacts. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday. Wednesday will be dry and beautiful. High temperatures will be below average, but pleasant, getting into the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the crisp 40s and 50s, making it feel more like September.

Thursday will become a bit more humid again, with the chance for afternoon showers. Showers are likely Friday, along with the chance for thunderstorms. Saturday will be pleasant, with temperatures still a few degrees below average.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Kerker
Vermont State Police locate body of missing hiker
St. Johnsbury officials say they have seen an increase in unhoused individuals.
Smaller Vt. towns now coping with unhoused population
Schuyler Falls man charged with raping teen
File photo
Rutland Police Dept. works to recover after deadly crash involving officer
Surveillance photo
Police ID teen suspect in Bradford burglary

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast