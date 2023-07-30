Bike valued at more than $10,000 stolen at Bolton Valley

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating after a bike worth more than 10,000 dollars was stolen at Bolton Valley Friday.

The bike was a black specialized Levo LS model. The owner of the bicycle believes it was taken from his truck sometime between 4:00 and 6:00 pm.

Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen bicycle is urged to contact police.

