Burlington police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say there was a gunfire incident that happened outside the Roxy Cinema early Saturday morning.

While on patrol, Burlington officers say they heard what sounded like gunshots in the College Street area at around 2:30 in the morning.

As they were investigating, they got a call reporting an injured person on the sidewalk outside the Roxy Cinema. There, they found a man that had been pepper sprayed who said an unknown person or persons had sprayed him and then tried to shoot him.

Police located ballistics evidence at the intersection of College Street and S. Winooski Avenue. Police say no people or property was struck.

This is the city’s sixth gunfire incident of 2023.

