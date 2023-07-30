Craftsbury blueberry festival supports flood victims

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Every Saturday, people attend the Craftsbury Farmer’s Market. However, this weekend is different with a focus on all things blueberries.

“They’ve been coming since before 10 and we open at 10 and they were here before that,” Sally Cabell said.

Many different businesses came out to support the community. One vendor says she has been participating in the event since 2016.

“The first year I signed up I think we had less than 20 vendors. I’ve been on the steering committee here and there over the last couple years and we’ve really worked hard to add in events that draw in crowds,” Koni Stoddard said.

Vendors and organizers say this was not a typical farmer’s market because they are using the event to support farmers that were affected by the recent flooding.

“Vermont company electric is here they sponsor the event. I think they’re helping people as well figuring out electrical problems that may have happened due to flooding and we also have a pie throwing contest which all funds are going to the Vermont flood fund,” Delilah Albin said.

“Many more people here than there usually is on a normal Saturday. We’re very busy and people are buying stuff,” Cabell said.

“It supports a lot of local farmers. We have a lot of local stands that come in and become a vendor solely for this market,” Albin said.

There was live music, a pie contest and a Cirkus Smirkus performance.

There were also games, prizes and fun for people of all ages. Craftsbury Farmer’s Market vendors used the Blueberry Festival to get creative and produce blueberry theme products. Blueberry lovers say it was the perfect place to enjoy the fruity treats.

“Oh, there’s a lot of people here. this is a huge turnout. We’ve got Cirkus Smirkus performing so that’s good. That brought in a lot of people cause a lot of people are excited for that. The bouncy house brings in a lot of families,” Albin said.

Koni Stoddard, a vendor and former committee member, says there was something for everyone.

“We try to have a lot of different events; the kids really enjoy it. We try to really work to have a wide variety of things for everyone to do and it’s just a nice setting. The Craftsbury Common is beautiful place to be on a summer day,” Stoddard said.

This is the 7th year for the festival, and organizers say they hope to see more.

