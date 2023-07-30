How to help
FEMA providing flood cleanup and sanitization assistance money

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If your home was damaged by this month’s historic floods, but you can still live in it safely, FEMA may be able to provide up to $300 to help with cleanup.

The money is intended to help homeowners and renters address contamination from floodwaters to prevent additional losses and safety concerns.

You may qualify for clean and sanitize assistance if you live in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham, or Windsor counties.

If you’ve have already cleaned up, FEMA says to save your receipts from any supplies, materials, or paid help so you can be reimbursed if eligible.

