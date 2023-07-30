Mural begins to transform Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The transformation of the Odd Fellows Lodge kicked off Sunday. People gathered at the site with neighbors for a day of food, live music and painting.

The Odd Fellows organization runs the North End Food Pantry; providing free food, clothing and diapers to about 500 people monthly.

The group days they value friendship, love and truth through community building. All things they hope to capture with the new colorful mural.

“It’s the best, it’s everything why we’ve done this for all the years we’ve been doing it, so the Anthill Collective has been working together for almost decade to just get projects like this done,” said Scottie Raymond with Anthill Collective, the group spearheading the art.

The Burlington Odd Fellows is partnering with the City of Burlington to make this all happen. They are hoping to have the mural completed before October.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.