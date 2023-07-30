How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mural begins to transform Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington

Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington
Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The transformation of the Odd Fellows Lodge kicked off Sunday. People gathered at the site with neighbors for a day of food, live music and painting.

The Odd Fellows organization runs the North End Food Pantry; providing free food, clothing and diapers to about 500 people monthly.

The group days they value friendship, love and truth through community building. All things they hope to capture with the new colorful mural.

“It’s the best, it’s everything why we’ve done this for all the years we’ve been doing it, so the Anthill Collective has been working together for almost decade to just get projects like this done,” said Scottie Raymond with Anthill Collective, the group spearheading the art.

The Burlington Odd Fellows is partnering with the City of Burlington to make this all happen. They are hoping to have the mural completed before October.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Kerker
Vermont State Police locate body of missing hiker
St. Johnsbury officials say they have seen an increase in unhoused individuals.
Smaller Vt. towns now coping with unhoused population
Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema.
Burlington police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema
File photo
Rutland Police Dept. works to recover after deadly crash involving officer
Could a Vermonter be the one to take home the Mega Millions prize?
Mega Millions fever hits Vermont

Latest News

FEMA providing flood cleanup and sanitization assistance money
FEMA providing flood cleanup and sanitization assistance money
Stolen bike information
Bike valued at more than $10,000 stolen at Bolton Valley
13th Annual Swanton Car Show
Swanton Car Show returns for 13th year
FEMA providing flood cleanup and sanitization assistance money
FEMA offering clean and sanitize assistance for qualifying Vt. counties