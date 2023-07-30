How to help
Reigning champion Politano previews Vermont Women’s Amateur

Mia Politano won 2022 Women’s Am at Neshobe
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Amateur championship is slated for Monday through Wednesday at Mt. Anthony Country Club in Bennington. All the competitors will be trying to beat out Mia Politano from Ralph Myhre, the former Otter Valley star and current Middlebury Panther who took the title last year at Neshobe.

But there’s a fairly big difference between 2022 and 2023 for Politano. She grew up playing at Neshobe, but she has some work to do, figuring out how Mt. Anthony will play.

“Actually, I know nothing about the course, I’ve never played there before,” she said on Friday. “I’m going to play a practice round, my teammate Morgan is coming from Washington to play, so I’m going to do a practice round with her, which I think will be really fun. So, I’m going to try and learn the course as much as I can during that time and then try to get out there and play the best I can.”

