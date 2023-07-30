How to help
Swanton Car Show returns for 13th year

By Jessica Tara
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dusti Parker has a 2006 Mustang and registered her bright, yellow vehicle to be in the 13th Annual Chamber Swanton Car and Motorcycle show. Parker says she has a lot of experience in car building.

“For a woman to be in this circuit and to build the car, I worked in the automotive industry for 45 years and this is what I’ve done. This is my 13th built. I spend my entire summer days, after I’m done cleaning the house, I get out and spend 8 hours on it just detailing from underneath, inside and outside every day,” Parker said. “Most of the guys here know that I put my heart and soul into this car, and I get a lot of respect for the guys here.”

Officials say the car show started 13 years ago when the Chamber of Commerce was looking for a new fundraiser. The first year, 72 cars participated and each year the number is going up with 200 taking part in this year’s show.

“It’s a good time. It’s a good family-oriented sport,” Parker said.

Co-chair, Adam Paxman says the people truly make this event.

“I would say just putting on a good show for these folks you know without these people coming in and displaying their cars, vehicles and motorcycles we don’t have a show. It’s a great community event, it really is,” Adam Paxman said.

From Pennsylvania to New York, people come from all over the states to the Swanton Village Green.

“Exciting because I see people once a year, it’s usually here,” Paxman said.

Parker encourages those than want to get into the car industry to do it despite the challenges.

“When you build one of these it’s expensive, it’s a lot of work, time consuming and it takes a unique individual to do it,” Parker said.

