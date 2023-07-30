Thousands wait in rain for Noah Kahan performance Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The waterfront in Burlington was just booming with excitement as thousands of Noah Kahan fans crowded the bike path waiting for the gates to open.

“His music is really good. Reminds me of growing up in New England. All the good feelings,” said Kit Luster from Massachusetts.

Kahan is a Vermont singer songwriter on his Stick Season tour. Many of his fans say they came out to see him perform because this album, which channels his experiences with mental health challenges and celebrates his roots growing up in New England, resonated with them more personally than other artists they have heard.

“Honestly, his music kind of saved my life. So, just listening to the lyrics and realizing I am not alone. In what I feel, and feel in my busy head. It means a lot to me,” said Liana Noot of Canada.

Marley Gadon traveled from New Hampshire, she said, “He likes Vermont, I like Vermont. His music is great, It’s not like anything else I listen to. It’s very different, and it’s calming and sooths the brain.”

But he doesn’t just make music in an effort to make a difference he has raised thousands of dollars for the busy head project... An initiative to raise money for mental health resources he launched just ahead of his summer tour. A portion of proceeds for every ticket sold goes into the fund.

His goal, a million dollars. And now he’s using his voice to support Vermont’s flood recovery. He raised $150 thousand dollars for the cause and his fans say that’s pretty incredible.

“I think it’s always important to remember where you are from. To see he is raising so much money for the people in Vermont is just, it’s amazing. I think that a lot of artists kind of don’t put their backbone into the projects that they go into. He’s really all for everything that he does,” said Emma Wassel from Pennsylvania.

And some fans coming to the concert just came to have a good time.

“I am excited to have fun with friends, and get as close as possible. And scream my little heart out,” said Molly Reid from New York.

Kahan has also partnered with foam brewers to create the beer called no complaints after a song on the recently released extended stick season album has already sold out. A percentage of those funds will also go back to flood relief.

