Tourism, a housing and metal health crisis: second quarter on Church St.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a warm sunny weekend and church street is bustling with tourists

“We’re hearing from hotels that rooms are mostly booked up and full which is really good to hear that Burlington continues to be a place folks in the region and around the country like to travel too.” said Colin Hillard, Deputy Director of the Burlington Business Association.

“We’re seeing lots of Canadians right now which is fantastic, more so than we have in about three years which is just fantastic, we love our Canadian cousins.” said Mark Bouchett, co-owner at Homeport.

Many businesses like Homeport have turned their attention to the third quarter. Which runs through September. Bouchett says they’ve noticed an uptick in sales, “Our tickets are up around five percent, and our average ticket is about the same so that tells me traffic is up.”

But that doesn’t appear to be the case across the board.

“We’ve also heard from retailers that some are experiencing some challenges on foot traffic. Second quarter behavior challenges downtown, and some safety challenges have become even more acute.” said Hillard

Those include loud confrontations between homeless people in high profile areas like city hall park and the church street marketplace, leaving many feeling unsafe downtown.

“Because of the motel closures, we’ve seen an increased population, and the one sort of qualitive difference I’ll say, there’s an agression we’ve found with those we’ve caught stealing that is new.” said Bouchett

This, coupled with inflation and staffing shortages, have forced Bouchett to adjust his store hours.

“None of us can get staffing, we’re usually open until 9′ o-clock in the evening all through the summer and I’ve had to close at six.” said Bouchett

Bouchett says even if he could get staff, there’s nowhere downtown for them to live. With the early closings he’s not only taking a hit to his earnings, but it’s disrupting the synergy between retail and restaurants. Although he’s proud of the work the city’s been doing to address housing, he believes combating the mental health crisis is up to the state.

