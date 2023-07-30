UVMMC support staff protest for higher wages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Protesters with UVM Medical Center Support Staff United, a group made up of 2,000 support staff and 220 techs at the hospital rallied on Saturday for fair wages.

The University of Vermont Medical Center has been in negotiations with the UVMMC support staff since May of this year.

The nearly 2300 people have had eight meetings with hospital administration, fighting for increased salaries, a livable wage, retaining quality staff, and improved worker safety.

Currently, the support staff are making $15 an hour and are asking for $25. The hospital is offering to bump the wage up to $23 an hour, but protesters say that is just not enough.

“People come all over to bring the most traumatic things to this hospital. Those of us who are making the gears run so to speak, that are the backbone of the hospital. Supporting doctors and nurses, we are the ones getting the very short end of the sticks,” said Lou Levesque, a protester with UVMMC Support Staff United.

UVMMC administration say they are committed to coming to an agreement as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.