Vermont Bookstores band together to raise money for flood-damaged shops

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s bookstores helping bookstores after the disastrous flooding left many small businesses ruined.

Vermont members of the New England Independent Bookstore Association have started a fundraiser to help Bear Pond Books of Montpelier and the Next Chapter Bookstore of Barre. Both shops are located in one of the hardest hit areas of the state.

Seventeen businesses pledged to donate proceeds of their sales to help Bear Pond and Next Chapter rebuild including Bear Pond Books in Stowe.

Workers say they are proud to be able to lend a helping hand.

“Bookstores are such community centered places so it’s really nice to give back to them especially when they’ve given so much to us,” Madeleine Shale said.

Rootstock Publishing, who is also taking part in this fundraiser, is donating sales from books purchased on their website until August 18.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.