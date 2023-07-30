How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful day it was to be outdoors! Sunny skies and much lower dew points made for a very pleasant day. Tonight, a cold front in Canada will touch off a few showers by the Canadian border. This front will then bring scattered showers to the region on Monday, with possibly a few thunderstorms. No significant impacts are expected. It will remain on the cool side, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day, with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s, and lows Tuesday night will be chilly, getting into the 40s to low 50s. A few locations, like Saranac Lake, may even dip into the upper 30s…not that all unusual even for this time of year. Wednesday will be delightful, with sunny skies.

It will turn more humid by Thursday, with a few late day showers and thunderstorms. The most active day will be Friday, with showers likely, and the chance for thunderstorms.

The weekend will start off with scattered showers on Saturday, which are expected to be light. Sunday is looking good, with partly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.

