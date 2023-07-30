BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a soggy Saturday, with a few reports of flooding, and a few fairly strong thunderstorms, but no widespread impacts. The rain has moved out, with the rest of the night being cooler and less humid. Lows will be in the 50s, with a few 40s in the colder pockets. Sunday will be a gorgeous day for being outdoors, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The air conditioners will be getting some time off during the first week of August. A cold front will bring showers Monday, with possibly a thunderstorm. The precipitation will be garden variety, with minimal to no impacts. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday. Wednesday will be dry and beautiful. High temperatures will be below average, but pleasant, getting into the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the crisp 40s and 50s, making it feel more like September.

Thursday will become a bit more humid again, with the chance for afternoon showers. Showers are likely Friday, along with the chance for thunderstorms. Saturday will be pleasant, with temperatures still a few degrees below average.

