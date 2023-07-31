App helps volunteers track care of pets displaced by flooding

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Volunteers with the Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team are using an app to help take care of displaced pets.

The Barre Ice Rink was opened as a pet shelter where volunteers take care of animals for people displaced by flooding so they don’t have to worry.

Thanks to an app created by a volunteer with help from a grant, they are able to keep track of all the pets and their needs in one place, instead of using paperwork. On the app, they list how many times the pets have eaten and been let out, as well as any medical conditions.

“So providing an interface that allows volunteers to document this in a quick and easy way I thought was fundamental to being able to provide not only quality care, but not have to spend a lot of time fumbling through pieces of paper and wondering, you know, did I mark that down or not?” said Deb Shelby of DART Command Central.

The app creator says she is continuing to work on improving the tool for even more advanced use in the future.

