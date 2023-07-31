How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

A fatal motorcycle crash ends in a coincidental DUI arrest

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A biker is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a car in East Montpelier.

Police say 33-year-old Joshua Barnett lost control, causing the bike to skid into the northbound lane where it crashed into a car.

Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 55-year-old Matthew Gosselin, is in trouble now. Officers say he was drunk and driving with a criminally suspended license. He’s expected in court in August.

Route 2-14 was closed for five hours following the crash, but is back open now.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema.
Burlington police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema
Noah Kahan Fans outside Burlington waterfront venue.
Thousands wait in rain for Noah Kahan performance Saturday
St. Johnsbury officials say they have seen an increase in unhoused individuals.
Smaller Vt. towns now coping with unhoused population
Blueberry Festival in Craftsbury
Craftsbury Blueberry Festival supports flood victims
Robert Kerker
Vermont State Police locate body of missing hiker

Latest News

A biker is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a car in East Montpelier.
A fatal motorcycle crash ends in a coincidental DUI arrest
University of Vermont
UVM Upskill program aims to keep young Vermonters in the state
Dragonheart Vermont 2023
Vermont dragon boat racing teams secures spot in world championships
Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington
Mural begins to transform Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington