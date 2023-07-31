A fatal motorcycle crash ends in a coincidental DUI arrest

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A biker is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a car in East Montpelier.

Police say 33-year-old Joshua Barnett lost control, causing the bike to skid into the northbound lane where it crashed into a car.

Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 55-year-old Matthew Gosselin, is in trouble now. Officers say he was drunk and driving with a criminally suspended license. He’s expected in court in August.

Route 2-14 was closed for five hours following the crash, but is back open now.

