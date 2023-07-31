How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight

Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Six area search & rescue teams spent over 12 hours in the rain Saturday rescuing an injured hiker on Camel’s Hump.

The rescue was completed by 25 rescuers in darkness at 1:30 a.m.

The 65-year-old hiker from New Hampshire fell and fractured her upper arm and was unable to continue. Rescuers say the hiker and her son were in one of the most remote locations in the Camel’s Hump trail system.

After receiving care, the hiker felt she could try to hike the rest of the way. Over the next six hours she was able to slowly be guided uphill and was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Kerker
Vermont State Police locate body of missing hiker
St. Johnsbury officials say they have seen an increase in unhoused individuals.
Smaller Vt. towns now coping with unhoused population
Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema.
Burlington police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema
File photo
Rutland Police Dept. works to recover after deadly crash involving officer
Could a Vermonter be the one to take home the Mega Millions prize?
Mega Millions fever hits Vermont

Latest News

Dragonheart Vermont 2023
Vermont dragon boat racing teams secures spot in world championships
Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington
Mural begins to transform Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington
Cabot Fire Dept.
Cabot EMS and Fire Department relocated due to flooding
The Odd Fellows organization runs the North End Food Pantry; providing free food, clothing and...
Mural begins to transform Odd Fellows Lodge in Burlington