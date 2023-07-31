Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Six area search & rescue teams spent over 12 hours in the rain Saturday rescuing an injured hiker on Camel’s Hump.

The rescue was completed by 25 rescuers in darkness at 1:30 a.m.

The 65-year-old hiker from New Hampshire fell and fractured her upper arm and was unable to continue. Rescuers say the hiker and her son were in one of the most remote locations in the Camel’s Hump trail system.

After receiving care, the hiker felt she could try to hike the rest of the way. Over the next six hours she was able to slowly be guided uphill and was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.

