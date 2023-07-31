History of old Vermont mine being documented ahead of cleanup project

VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - An abandoned mine in Vershire is getting a face-lift, but before the project gets rolling, an archaeological crew is on-site recording a bit of the history left behind.

What was once a booming mining village, is now a federal Superfund site full of sulfuric acid and other toxins.

“They’re directly toxic to the fish and organisms. So what we see in Ely Brook, there’s no life in it and Schoolhouse Brook is impaired,” said Edward Hathaway of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Cleanup, led by the EPA, will get underway soon, but right now, an archaeological team is on site documenting the last bit of history.

“What we’re really interested in is the lives of the miners and the industrial operations which there isn’t a lot of information about relative to certain areas,” said Jess Robinson of the Vt. Department of Historic Preservation.

The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 following a series of lawsuits from farmers angry acid rain was killing their crops. At its height, the mine employed nearly 800 people, boosting the area’s overall population to 2,000. It’s a history that Vermont State Archaeologist Jess Robinson says isn’t well documented.

“The archeology is really going to ground truth a lot of what we think we might know or overturn things,” Robinson said. “For every day in the field, there’s three days in the lab.”

Once the work is done, it will be carefully documented by the state’s Department of Historic Preservation.

“There will be an extended, you know, year- or two-long process of analysis recording photography, digital mapping and reconstruction of this area, and then writing of a final detailed report that will memorialize all this information,” Robinson said.

While this work looks interesting, the site is still full of hazards-- like chemicals and old mine shafts-- and is on private property.

“We don’t want people going where they shouldn’t potentially, you know getting themselves into dangerous situations,” said Kim Caldwell of the Vt. Department of Environmental Conservation.

It’s also home to a number of wildlife and endangered species.

“Mine shafts are important to bats in the area. They’re actually hibernacular for bats to overwinter,” Caldwell said.

And while EPA Project Manager Ed Hathaway says the site isn’t a major threat to human health, the cleanup will still be a big undertaking.

“That involves excavating all the mine waste piles and consolidating them into one location and putting a cover over it,” Hathaway said. “Our goal would be to see a healthy ecosystem protection for the endangered bats.”

“At the conclusion of it all, we’re going to all be really impressed with the amount of knowledge we’ll generate out of this thing,” Robinson said.

The archaeological work will take place at the mine throughout the summer. Superfund cleanup work will start in the summer of 2024 and take another two years.

