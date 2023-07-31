How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the driveway of a home.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs, according to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, who explained investigators originally believed the man had been murdered.

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the driveway of a home.

Bynum said it looked like McKenzie was leaving the house when the dogs became aggressive toward him.

“The victim began to run down the driveway as two to three more dogs joined in on the attack,” he explained.

The sheriff said surveillance video shows McKenzie falling and the dogs pouncing on him.

“At one point, five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes, the dogs overpower the victim, and he appears to become incapacitated,” Bynum said.

The sheriff plans to discuss the tragedy with Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams but did not say who owns the dogs or if they could face charges.

The body’s condition led officers to first believe that McKenzie had been shot, Bynum said.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Fatal motorcycle crash leads to coincidental DUI arrest
Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema.
Burlington police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema
Noah Kahan Fans outside Burlington waterfront venue.
Thousands wait in rain for Noah Kahan performance Saturday
Specialized Levo LS Model-stock photo
Bike valued at more than $10K stolen at Bolton Valley
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight

Latest News

A small plane towing a banner landed in the ocean off a crowded New Hampshire beach on...
Small plane lands in the ocean off crowded NH beach; pilot unhurt
Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from...
8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Dragonheart Vermont 2023
Vermont dragon boat racing teams secure spots in world championships