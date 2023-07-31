New aid on the way for Vermonters and businesses hit by flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two new forms of aid are in the pipeline to help flood-impacted Vermonters. Monday, the Vermont Emergency Board approved appropriations for two different grant programs.

State Economist Tom Kivet says it’s too soon to tell how much recent flooding will impact the economy. He says it will take time to calculate the offset from insurance and federal aid.

“At this time, it’s very sketchy. Numbers are just starting to come in,” Kivet said. “I think the last check from Hurricane Irene just came in 12 years later, so sometimes it takes a long time to do a recap.”

The only immediate impacts that might happen are to education funds from school damage.

“As a percent of the total grand list, it’s not going to be huge, but that’s where you have the initial loss in property. If that property is rebuilt or repaired, it’s worth more than it was before,” Kivet said.

But while that analysis starts to play out, the Vermont Emergency Board approved two grant programs to help Vermonters. One is for businesses through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

“Our goal is to help them get the work going and bring back their employees and get their doors open,” Vt. Agency of Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said.

Those that can prove physical damage will be eligible for the lesser of 20% of repairs or $20,000.

“It could be leasehold improvements like the floor or painting or walls and whatnot. It could be furniture, fixtures or inventory,” Kurlee said.

For individuals, grants of up to $10,000 will soon become available through the Department of Public Service.

“These folks need to replace flood-damaged and destroyed appliances and equipment,” Vt. Public Service Commissioner June Tierney said.

Details on how to apply and who qualifies are still being ironed out.

“Our current FEMA reports estimate over 4,000 residents were impacted. We don’t know how many of those are low- or middle-income but that’s the target audience,” Tierney said.

Both Kurlee and Tierney say these funds are just a start to get Vermont out of the mud.

“We’re going to need more,” Kurlee said. “This is not by any means the end, it’s just the beginning, but it’s a really welcome moment.”

Kurlee says the application for the business emergency grant program should be open by the end of this week. She says grants will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, so keep an eye on their website for details.

