New FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Marshfield

A new disaster recovery center opened in Plainfield on Monday to help Vermonters affected by...
- File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened in Marshfield on Monday to help Vermonters affected by flooding kickstart their recovery.

The new center, located at the Twinfield Union School, will help survivors apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and get answers to questions in person.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be available to explain how to apply for their low-interest disaster loans and to provide info about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

The new Marshfield center is located at the Twinfield Union School at 106 Nasmith Brook Road.

Other centers are also open at:

  • Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676
  • ASA Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland, VT 05701
  • Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641
  • Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11, Londonderry, VT 05148

All are open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

