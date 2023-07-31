How to help
Pilot avoids injury during rough landing at NH airport

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane managed to avoid injury during a rough landing at the Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, New Hampshire, authorities said.

The pilot was flying alone when the left landing gear of the single-engine Cessna C195 collapsed during the landing at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday. The plane had to be hauled away on a truck. The FAA said it will post a report on its investigation.

Airport officials told WMUR-TV that there were no injuries. The name of the pilot was not released.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

