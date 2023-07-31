Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide

WINDHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the death of a Vermont woman in February was a homicide and they have no suspects in custody.

Vermont State Police say the Feb. 20 death of Claudia Voight, 73, of Windham, was initially thought to be due to a medical event. But during the autopsy, the medical examiner found Voight’s death was due to neck compression and confirmed in April the death was a homicide.

Police say they chose not to release that information to the public at the time due to the sensitive nature of the case. Monday, they said it could now be released without jeopardizing the case.

Investigators believe Voight’s killing was not random, and there is no apparent threat to the community.

No one is in custody.

