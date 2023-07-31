Pot shop planned for Plattsburgh changes plans in favor of Saranac Lake

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plans have fallen through for what was supposed to be Plattsburgh’s first recreational cannabis dispensary.

We told you back in April that Elevate ADK planned to set up shop at the Plattsburgh Plaza. Now, Elevate ADK says the plans have changed.

“We were actually evicted from that location in Plattsburgh,” said Eli Emery, the general manager of Elevate ADK.

Emery says the dispensary was pushed out of the space they were planning to open.

“The owners of the plaza we were in decided to refinance their plaza... and their bank would not do that with a cannabis business present,” he said.

Emery says another factor in the store’s change of location is future competition in the Lake City. He says Curaleaf, which is still only a medical dispensary, would have made it tough for their storefront operation to thrive in the city.

“It is a pretty big competitor,” Emery said. “Not to mention there is already one dispensary that has a location and a second one that is planning on having a location in Plattsburgh... so the competition in Plattsburgh seemed like it would be a little thick.”

To avoid the competition, the business is moving about an hour southwest, giving Saranac Lake its first pot shop. However, Emery adds Elevate ADK will still maintain a presence in Plattsburgh through its delivery service.

Emery says they hope to have their new shop open by Aug. 12.

