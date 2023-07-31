How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Scientists keep a close eye on health of Lake Champlain following flooding

Environmental experts are keeping a close watch as floodwaters from rivers continue to deposit...
Environmental experts are keeping a close watch as floodwaters from rivers continue to deposit debris, phosphorus and chemicals in Lake Champlain.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been three weeks since devastating floods swept across Vermont. The state’s waterways filled with debris and spilled into Lake Champlain. Since then, scientists have been hard at work tracking the fallout. They tell me the amount of phosphorus going into the lake is a big concern and contaminants that could be a potential threat are on their radar.

Experts say Vermont rivers dumped four billion gallons of water per hour into Lake Champlain, raising the lake level by three feet. And according to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, the amount of phosphorus that was released into Lake Champlain exceeds the amount from 2022, hampering the state’s climate goals.

“We have some phosphorus reduction targets. We have been chipping away at those and making some steady incremental progress against those targets. My fear is once we run the numbers, may prevent us from meeting or continuing progress on those targets,” said Oliver Pierson of the Vt. DEC.

Experts are also worried about the potential threat of contaminants that could be in the lake. And since state and local groups have no way of tracking the data as of right now, the Lake Champlain Basin Program is working on creating a contaminant monitoring program.

“Right now actually we are starting a program to go around the lake and around the tributaries to synoptically sample all of these areas to see what levels of contaminants might be. From this we are going to design a monitoring program to keep an eye on those types of contaminants into the future,” said Matthew Vaughan, the chief scientist of the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

The Lake Champlain Committee has been seeing building and automobile debris in the water, as well.

They’re warning residents to be careful when recreating but some debris like big trees can serve as a home for our fish populations that have been affected.

“There are estimates that we might have a similar impact to the fishery as we did in Tropical Storm Irene where some fish species populations were affected by about 50%,” said Lori Fisher of the Lake Champlain Committee.

Now, state and local groups are urging people to join a watershed organization when the cleanup of the rivers starts to pick up.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Fatal motorcycle crash leads to coincidental DUI arrest
Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema.
Burlington police respond to gunfire incident near Roxy Cinema
Noah Kahan Fans outside Burlington waterfront venue.
Thousands wait in rain for Noah Kahan performance Saturday
Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team
Hiker rescued from remote area of Camel’s Hump overnight

Latest News

Two new forms of aid are in the pipeline to help flood-impacted Vermonters.
New aid on the way for Vermonters and businesses hit by flooding
An abandoned mine in Vershire is getting a face-lift, but before the project gets rolling, an...
History of old Vermont mine being documented ahead of cleanup project
Claudia and her daughter, Heidi Voight
Police now say Vermont woman's February death was a homicide
Plans have fallen through for what was supposed to be Plattsburgh’s first recreational cannabis...
Pot shop planned for Plattsburgh changes plans in favor of Saranac Lake