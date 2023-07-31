How to help
St. Johnsbury claims 10-12 Little League state title in thrilling fashion

Winner-take-all game needed three extra innings
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The regular six innings wasn’t enough.

Neither was seven, or even eight. St. Johnsbury and Champlain Valley’s 10-12 Little League baseball teams needed nine innings to decide a winner after CV tied the game down to their final strike.

In the end, St. Johnsbury’s Maddox Stacey belted a three-run homer to take the lead, and then ended the game by turning a double-play.

“I had two strikes, I was breathing really heavy. I just didn’t want to strike out,” Stacey said of his home run. “I was just really happy, I was saying ‘go ball, go’ the entire way.”

“This team is resilient. We can’t stop fighting. We won it all,” head coach Rene Bathalon said. “It was the best I could ever think of.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

