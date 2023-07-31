UVM Upskill program aims to keep young Vermonters in the state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are getting trained in special skills thanks to several free courses through the University of Vermont.

Monika Rivero added a specialty to her criminal justice career; cannabis science, an industry budding in the green mountain state.

“It was interesting to learn about all the different agencies and organizations out there working to have this be available for more people and make sure that the safety components and the education are there,” said Rivero.

Rivero is one of nearly 1,000 students from all 14 counties who have completed the University of Vermont Upskill scholarship program since it began in 2021.

She completed the Cannabis Science and Medicine Professional Certificate to better understand cannabis and the role it plays with her clients at Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform.

“Working with patients who might fall somewhere in there has been eye-opening, as well how cannabis has affected their life either with substance use or even just through the justice system, how it’s affected them,” Rivero said.

This fall, Rivero hopes to take another upskill course; Plant Biology of Cannabis.

Stories like Rivero’s are possible thanks to $1.5 million of funding from the Vermont legislature dedicated to providing free workforce development education. Jill Irvine of UVM says participants are a mixed bag of learners, some with and without bachelor’s degrees.

“We’ve got a situation here in Vermont. The high graduation rate from high school and a low matriculation rate at the university and college level. That’s part of what we’re trying to address here,” said Irvine.

Students can take one course per semester where they can receive college credit or have it go towards a professional certificate. Courses are virtual and range all over the board. Students walk away with more knowledge of computer software, trauma-informed practices, and medical laboratory assistance, to name a few.

“We’re trying to meet that need in the healthcare sector, but it’s also let’s say project management. So leadership skills across the board,” Irvine said.

In 2022, 45% of recipients took courses intending to change careers, and 69% were employed already. Irvine says the nature of upskilling is to make sure students are up to date with the industries they’re already in.

“If you think about the pace of change, technological change, now, you’ve got skills, really, in some industries every six months have to be renewed,” Irvine added.

Registration for this program opens August 1st and goes through June of 2024.

