Vermont dragon boat racing teams secures spot in world championships

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The United Stated Dragon Boat Racing Championship took place in Saratoga, Florida over the weekend.

Dragonheart Vermont, a breast cancer survivor and supporter paddling club from Burlington, travelled to the competition against 40 other clubs from across the country.

Their flagship breast cancer survivor team “Dragonheart Vermont Sisters” won their division, taking gold medals in the 200, 500 and 2000 meter races on all three days.

The 3 wins secure them a spot to represent the United States at the Crew Club World Championships in Italy next year.

