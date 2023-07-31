Vt. schools prepare for potential threats during upcoming school year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With students out on summer break, school and state leaders are working to enhance security measures ahead of the new school year.

For some school districts like the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, the 2022-2023 school year came with a wide array of challenges.

“We had a couple of incidents that made us realize we need to do better,” said Kristin Hubert, superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union. In February, Otter Valley Union High School along with at least 20 other schools in the state, received what police refer to as swatting calls. This is when someone places a phone call in to law enforcement with a fake threat to spur a massive police presence.

According to the Vermont Intelligence Center, school threat data has fluctuated over the years. From 55 in 2018 and 2019, to as high as 82 reported threats in 2021. Last year there were 61.

Hubert says it’s forced them to make changes surrounding school safety. “Because schools faced kind of what they faced this year, it sort of pushed us to say this is a lane we want to prioritize,” Hubert added.

The school district has created new positions, such as a new director of safe schools, whose primary focus will be strengthening the schools options for things like mental and behavioral health and safety and security across the district.

At the state level, a new school safety bill which mandates all school districts hold options based response drills twice a year, and have an all hazards emergency plan, became law.

“It’s good to know what every school is doing, that everybody is on the same page, eventually through working with the school safety center, everyone will have the same plan.” said Sen. Brian Campion of Bennington.

Brian Campion is the chair of the Senate Education Committee. He says the law will also make changes to visitor policies at schools across the state.

Another component of the act requires the Secretary of Education to create a model for behavioral threat assessment for schools to adopt.

“Sometimes kids say things that are inappropriate and sometimes kids are being kids. We want to make sure people that are involved in these threat assessments are understanding the difference between real threats and the threats that really are adolescent behavior,” said Campion.

He also says the Agency of Education is working on that policy and will report back to the legislature with recommendations.

