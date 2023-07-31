BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We made it to the last day of July! And in typical fashion for this very wet month, we will get some showers today, but nothing serious at all. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder as a weak cold front drops through from north to south. Temperatures will be coming up a bit shy of where they ought to be this time of year. Humidity will be comfortably low.

It will clear out tonight and we will get to see the full “Sturgeon Moon,” the first full moon of the month of August. There will be another full moon near the end of the month, and it will be called the Blue Moon (the 2nd full moon in one month).

Tuesday & Wednesday are looking like decent days, just a bit on the cool side for this time of year.

It will start to heat up on Thursday, and it will turn more humid again. There may be a few showers or thunderstorms by the end of the day as a frontal system moves in. Friday will be the more active day with those showers & thunderstorms.

There may be a few, lingering showers early on Saturday, otherwise that first weekend of August will be very nice.

Enjoy the weather as we make that transition from July into August! -Gary

