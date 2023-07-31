BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a rough July, August starts on a pleasant note. We had to deal with a few showers and a couple thunderstorms in southern Vermont today, but the overall weather pattern remains cooler, comfortable and dry for a couple more days. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a lot like Sunday with regard to sunshine, low humidity, no smoke concerns and an early fall-like feel to the air.

Any lingering showers dissipate over the course of the evening, with decreasing clouds. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s overnight. Tuesday starts with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be on the cool side for this time of year, but comfortable and refreshing with low humidity. Highs top out in the mid 60s to low 70s. A stay shower is possible in the afternoon, but high pressure should keep us overwhelmingly dry.

Tuesday night will be even cooler. A few of the coldest hollows of the Adirondacks and NEK may dip below 40 degrees. Most of us will see temperatures drop into the 40s with a few low 50s hanging on near Lake Champlain. Wednesday will be another comfortable day with plenty of sun. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Temperatures and humidity will increase into Thursday with the chance for showers and storms late in the day. Friday features greater chances with a cold frontal passage, but the weekend is looking pleasant.

Enjoy the low humidity and sunshine!

-Jess Langlois

